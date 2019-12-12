UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Crucial In Anti-ISIS/Daesh Fight

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:33 PM

Turkey crucial in anti-ISIS/Daesh fight

Nobody can substitute Turkey in the fight against ISIS/Daesh, said the Bulgarian prime minister on Thursday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Nobody can substitute Turkey in the fight against ISIS/Daesh, said the Bulgarian prime minister on Thursday.

"Geo-strategically, Turkey is located between two continents, fighting against ISIS in the most unstable region of Syria," said Boyko Borissov in a joint news conference with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.Stoltenberg said Turkey is important in the fight against terrorism.

"Turkey bordering Iraq and Syria has been extremely important in our fight against ISIS and Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees," he added. "So, when we deal with the migrant or refugee crisis of course to work with Turkey is essential," the NATO chief said.

Borissov said that Bulgaria does not support sanctions on Turkey over the purchase of the S-400 defense systems from Russia.

"It is not right to put military sanctions on Turkey, because Turkey will buy arms from other sources, from Russia," he said. U.S. lawmakers announced Tuesday they are considering purchasing F-35A fighter jets under Turkish inventory.

This July, Turkey's acquisition of the advanced Russian air-defense system prompted the Trump administration to remove Turkey from the F-35 joint strike fighter program.

The U.S. claims the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the jet and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems or pose a threat to the alliance. Turkish officials have also proposed setting up a commission to study the issue, but have yet to get a positive response from the U.S.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Syria Russia Turkey ISIS Iraq Trump Brussels Buy Alliance Bulgaria July From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

47 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.