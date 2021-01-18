UrduPoint.com
Turkey Expects To Reduce Coronavirus Incidence Before Tourist Season - Foreign Ministry

Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Turkey Expects to Reduce Coronavirus Incidence Before Tourist Season - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Turkey expects to reduce the number of coronavirus cases to a minimum before the start of the tourist season, vaccination will be taken into account when certifying tourist sites, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We will expand the requirements for certification of tourist facilities, taking into account vaccinations. Before the start of the tourist season, we hope to minimize the cases of coronavirus so that the tourism sector works during the season," Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference in Ankara with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas.

