Turkey-Sweden-Finland Talks on Joining NATO Postponed Indefinitely by Ankara - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Trilateral talks between Turkey, Sweden and Finland on NATO membership have been postponed indefinitely at Ankara's request, a diplomatic source in Ankara told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm after receiving a permission from the authorities. The burning of the Quran was condemned by many countries, including Turkey.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Stockholm should not expect Ankara's support for Sweden's entry into NATO after anti-Turkish and anti-Islamic actions. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto later said that the talks required a pause.

"At our request, the trilateral mechanism between Turkey, Sweden and Finland was canceled indefinitely," the source said, adding that the next meeting within the framework was scheduled to be held in Brussels in February.