Turkey To Send 3 Million Refugees Back To Syria In 2 Stages - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:06 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Turkey will send back to Syria one million refugees as the first step, while two more million will follow, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"With god's help, we will within a very short period of time make our border stretching up to Iraq safe, and one million refugees will return [to Syria] as the first step, and two more million refugees as the second step," Erdogan said in his address at the Turkic Council in Baku.

The Turkish leader has already pledged to "open the door" for Syrian refugees if Ankara's ongoing offensive in Syria's north, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, is qualified as invasion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

