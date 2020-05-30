UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Turkey's COVID-19 Toll Continues Growing in Daily Increments of Over 1,000 Cases - Gov't

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Health authorities in Turkey have detected 1,141 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, marking a return to an upward trend in the daily increase in cases, according to a situation update by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday.

After hitting a two-month low of 948 new cases per day this past Tuesday, the spread of the infection in Turkey picked up the pace again, increasing to 1,035 cases confirmed on Wednesday and 1,182 cases on Thursday.

According to Koca's report, posted on Twitter, the cumulative toll since the epidemic's start in Turkey has now grown to 162,120 cases.

Throughout the day, 28 people died from COVID-19, taking the death toll to 4,489.

Total recoveries have reached 125,963, an increase of 1,594 from the day before.

