MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Turkey's economy rose by 1.8 percent in 2020, making it the only G20 nation along with China to enjoy a positive GDP growth in the pandemic year, state media reported on Monday, citing official statistics.

The country's GDP at current prices totaled 5.1 trillion liras ($703.1 billion), according to the Anadolu news agency.

The country thus has joined China on the list of a handful of major economies that saw growth in 2020. The latter's GDP expanded by 2.3 percent in 2020.