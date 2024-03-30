Open Menu

Turki Al Alshikh Unveils Undercard Boxing Fight Bout

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Turki Al Alshikh unveils undercard boxing fight bout

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Advisor and Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al Alshikh has announced the undercard of the bout between two world heavyweight champions, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena with the tickets for the headline boxing fight to be available at Webook.

The undercard will feature eight fights, involving Australian Jai Opetaia against Latvian Mairis Breidis, British Joe Cordina against Anthony Kakace, German Agit Kabayel vs Cuban Frank Sanchez, Russian fighter Sergey Kovalev against Swedish Robin Safar, Britain’s Mark Chamberlain against Nigerian Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, British Moses Itauma against Germany’s Ilya Mezentsev, British Isaac Lowe against Afghan Hasibullah Ahmadi and New Zealand’s David Nika against German Michael Zeitz.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Russia German Germany David May Boxing New Zealand

Recent Stories

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

19 minutes ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

1 hour ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

4 hours ago
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

13 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

13 hours ago
 Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss rel ..

Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations

13 hours ago
 Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syr ..

Moscow slams 'unacceptable Israeli' strikes on Syria

13 hours ago
 Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso sn ..

Amorim emerges as new front-runner after Alonso snubs Liverpool

13 hours ago
 Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

Israeli strikes foe Hezbollah in Syria, Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From World