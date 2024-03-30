Turki Al Alshikh Unveils Undercard Boxing Fight Bout
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Advisor and Chairman of the board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al Alshikh has announced the undercard of the bout between two world heavyweight champions, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena with the tickets for the headline boxing fight to be available at Webook.
The undercard will feature eight fights, involving Australian Jai Opetaia against Latvian Mairis Breidis, British Joe Cordina against Anthony Kakace, German Agit Kabayel vs Cuban Frank Sanchez, Russian fighter Sergey Kovalev against Swedish Robin Safar, Britain’s Mark Chamberlain against Nigerian Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, British Moses Itauma against Germany’s Ilya Mezentsev, British Isaac Lowe against Afghan Hasibullah Ahmadi and New Zealand’s David Nika against German Michael Zeitz.
