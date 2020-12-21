Turkish Court Jails Ex-Kurdish Lawmaker Guven for 22 Years Over Terrorist Links - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Turkish court has sentenced Leyla Guven, a former Kurdish member of the Turkish parliament from the Peoples' Democratic Party, to 22 years of imprisonment over links to terrorists, the Turkish NTV channel said on Monday.

Guven was arrested in January 2018 over her criticism of Turkey's military operation, Olive Branch, that was carried out against Kurdish militants in northern Syria.

In June 2018, Guven was elected as a member of parliament of Turkey's eastern province of Hakkari and gained immunity from prosecution, which allowed her to be released in early 2019.

In June 2020, Guven was dismissed from parliament, stripped of immunity and arrested again.