Turkish Foreign Minister Flags New 'Critical Roles' In NATO After Talks With Stoltenberg

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday his country was assuming some important "deterrence and defense" functions within NATO in pursuit of rapprochement with the alliance.

The statement came after Cavusoglu's meeting with Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels.

"Should further strengthen unity and solidarity within the Alliance.

Turkey assumes critical and leading roles in ensuring the Alliance's deterrence and defense. Will continue to support @NATO Missions in Afghanistan and Iraq," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Relations between NATO and Turkey experienced a period of estrangement after the latter purchased S-400 missile defense systems from Russia in 2019. The United States and other allies feared that S-400s were incompatible with the NATO security standards and could compromise the rival defense system.

