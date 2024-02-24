Turkish foreign minister meets Venezuelan president in Caracas

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidanon Friday met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

"Excellent meeting with the Foreign Minister of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan. With the sister nation of Türkiye, we are consolidating a strong friendship with a busy work agenda, concrete agreements, and tangible achievements that in action and practice are for the shared well-being of our peoples,” Maduro said on X.

"We continue together on this path.”

The meeting at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas was attended by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Türkiye’s Ambassador to Caracas Aydan Karamanoglu.