Turkish Military Camp in Northern Iraq Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Turkish military camp in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh has come under missile fire, media reported.

"The camp of Zelkan of the Turkish army, located north of Mosul, has come under missile fire. Five missiles have fallen near the camp, three of them have exploded, two others have not," the Shafaq news agency reported on late Friday, citing a source in security bodies.

The Turkish army is operating in northern Iraq to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and groups linked to it.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Along with combating the group in Iraq, Ankara also often conducts cross-border operations in Turkey itself and Syria.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.