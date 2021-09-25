UrduPoint.com

Turkish Military Camp In Northern Iraq Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:40 AM

Turkish Military Camp in Northern Iraq Comes Under Missile Fire - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Turkish military camp in the northern Iraqi province of Nineveh has come under missile fire, media reported.

"The camp of Zelkan of the Turkish army, located north of Mosul, has come under missile fire. Five missiles have fallen near the camp, three of them have exploded, two others have not," the Shafaq news agency reported on late Friday, citing a source in security bodies.

The Turkish army is operating in northern Iraq to fight the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and groups linked to it.

The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Along with combating the group in Iraq, Ankara also often conducts cross-border operations in Turkey itself and Syria.

The PKK and Ankara signed a ceasefire agreement in 2013, but it collapsed just two years later over several terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK militants.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Army Syria Turkey Iraq Mosul Ankara Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

4 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

4 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

4 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

4 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.