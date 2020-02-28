(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib has risen to 29, a total of 36 people were wounded, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said Friday.

Earlier in the day, he said 22 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian Air Force strike in Idlib.

"Seven people of those seriously injured have died, so the number of our dead soldiers increased to 29. A total of 36 soldiers were wounded, their treatment continues," Dogan said on the NTV television channel.

According to the Turkish presidential administration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.