Turkish Soldiers' Death Toll In Syria's Idlib Rises To 29 - Hatay Province Governor
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an air strike in Syria's Idlib has risen to 29, a total of 36 people were wounded, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said Friday.
Earlier in the day, he said 22 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian Air Force strike in Idlib.
"Seven people of those seriously injured have died, so the number of our dead soldiers increased to 29. A total of 36 soldiers were wounded, their treatment continues," Dogan said on the NTV television channel.
According to the Turkish presidential administration, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened a security meeting on Thursday evening, attended by the heads of security agencies and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.