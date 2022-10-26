Turkmenistan to Explore Caspian Shelf Using Foreign Investments - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said on Wednesday that the country would explore the Turkmen part of the Caspian shelf using foreign investments, and that the development of the southeastern Galkynysh gas field was still underway.

"The development of licensed offshore blocks of the Turkmen shelf in the Caspian Sea with the help of foreign investments is a priority aspect in the extraction of hydrocarbon resources," Berdimuhamedov said at the Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan-2022 international conference, as quoted by the state-run Neytralny Turkmenistan (Neutral Turkmenistan) newspaper.

Turkmenistan is continuing the development of Galkynysh, one's of the world's largest gas reserves, and is laying the fourth branch of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline, the president said.

Turkmenistan is the largest exporter of pipeline gas to China, supplying fuel via three pipelines passing along the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China route. The fourth line is expected to be laid on the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China route. The construction will allow Turkmenistan to increase its gas deliveries to China by up to 65 billion cubic meters per year.