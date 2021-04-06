Twelve Turkish Soldiers Killed, Injured in Explosion Near Military Base in Syria - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) An explosion occurred near the Turkish military base in the norteastern Syrian province of Al-Hasakah, as a result, 12 Turkish soldiers were killed and injured, a source on the scene told Sputnik.

