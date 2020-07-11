UrduPoint.com
Twenty-Four Talibs Killed In Clashes In 3 Afghan Provinces - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Twenty-Four Talibs Killed in Clashes in 3 Afghan Provinces - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) Twenty-four Taliban militants have been killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in the east and south of the country, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

All clashes took place on Friday.

Eight militants were killed in the Abu Qala area of Andar district in eastern Ghazni province when Talibs attempted to attack the Afghan National Security Forces.

Similar clashes in the neighboring province of Logar left another eight militants killed and four wounded, according to the press release.

Separately, the Taliban attacked security posts in Nad-e-Ali and Sangin districts of southern Helmand province. In ensuing skirmishes, four militants were killed in Sangin and four others in Nad-e-Ali. Another one was injured.

