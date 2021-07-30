Two Crew Members Of Mercer Street Vessel Killed In Attack In Indian Ocean - Operator
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Two crew members of Japanese-owned Mercer Street vessel that was attacked in the Indian Ocean died, Zodiac Maritime ship management company said on Friday.
"With profound sadness, we understand that the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021, has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard: a Romanian national and a UK national .
.. Details of the incident are being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway," Zodiac Maritime said in a statement on Twitter.
Zodiac Maritime continues to work with relevant authorities.