Two Dead, Seven Missing After Cargo Ship Sinks In East China

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:41 PM

Two people have died and seven others remain missing after a cargo ship with 13 crew members on board sank Wednesday in east China's Zhejiang Province, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said Thursday

The center received a distress call at about 3:40 p.m.

Wednesday from a dry cargo carrier, alerting that the ship's cargo hold was flooded due to strong waves about two nautical miles north of Cezi island in the city of Zhoushan.

The ship was loaded with 4,700 tonnes of cement en route from Wuhu to Xiamen.

Four crew members have been rescued and local authorities have dispatched over 20 vessels to search for the missing members.

