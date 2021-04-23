BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Eight people, including two firefighters, died as a result of a fire at an electronic factory in China's Shanghai, the city government said on Friday.

The fire broke out at the plant of Shanghai Shengrui Electronic Technology company in the city's Jinshan district at 1:30 p.m.

local time on Thursday (05:30 GMT).

"Eight people, including two firefighters, died in a fire that broke out at a factory in suburban Shanghai on Thursday afternoon," the government said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, the government added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established as further investigation is underway.