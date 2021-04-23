UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Firefighters Among 8 Killed In Fire At Factory In China's Shanghai - City Government

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Two Firefighters Among 8 Killed in Fire at Factory in China's Shanghai - City Government

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Eight people, including two firefighters, died as a result of a fire at an electronic factory in China's Shanghai, the city government said on Friday.

The fire broke out at the plant of Shanghai Shengrui Electronic Technology company in the city's Jinshan district at 1:30 p.m.

local time on Thursday (05:30 GMT).

"Eight people, including two firefighters, died in a fire that broke out at a factory in suburban Shanghai on Thursday afternoon," the government said in a statement.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, the government added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established as further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Fire Technology China Company Died Shanghai Government P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

11 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

12 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

10 hours ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

10 hours ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.