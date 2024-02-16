Open Menu

Two Killed After Fresh Clashes In Restive Indian State

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Two killed after fresh clashes in restive Indian state

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Two people were shot dead in India's restive northeast when a mob attempted to storm a police building, demanding the reinstatement of an officer who took a selfie with a militia group.

Manipur state on India's border with Myanmar has since last year been riven by ethnic conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 200 people.

The latest incident took place Thursday in Churachandpur district, where police said on social media that a crowd of up to 400 people mobbed the office of the local police superintendent.

A statement from the state's Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said security forces had shot dead two protesters, with 25 other people seriously injured.

ITLF spokesman Ginza Vualzong had earlier told AFP that three people had died in the violence.

Security personnel responded "appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation," state police said on social media platform X.

Broadcaster NDTV reported that the crowd was demanding the reinstatement of a constable who had been suspended for taking a photo with "armed miscreants".

State authorities also reimposed an internet shutdown in the district for five days, according to a notice issued Friday.

Manipur has been fractured along ethnic lines since the outbreak of violence last May between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

Rival militias have set up blockades in parts of the state to keep out members of the opposing community.

Longstanding tensions between the two groups have revolved around competition for land and public jobs, with rights activists accusing local leaders of exacerbating ethnic divisions for political gain.

Human Rights Watch has accused state authorities in Manipur, which is governed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, of facilitating the conflict with "divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism".

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Firing Storm Prime Minister Internet Police Social Media Narendra Modi Died Myanmar May Border Gas Christian From Jobs

Recent Stories

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in aw ..

Sania’s new pictures leave fans, followers in awe

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti E ..

Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore

55 minutes ago
  PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check ma ..

 PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lo ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

3 hours ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

4 hours ago
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

20 hours ago
 Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

20 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

20 hours ago

More Stories From World