Two killed, shooter dead at US navy base attack

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A shooter was killed on Friday after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida and killing at least two people, police and military officials said.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead." Naval Air Station Pensacola was put on lockdown, with the US Navy on Twitter reporting "one additional fatality." In a later tweet, it said "a second victim has been confirmed deceased.

" The Pensacola news Journal said two people suffered critical injuries and a third non-critical wounds.

"There's probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles" rushing through opposing traffic towards the base, Jeff Bergosh, a county commissioner who is a contractor at the facility, told the newspaper.

White House press secretary Judd Deere said President Donald Trump "has been briefed on the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station... and is monitoring the situation."