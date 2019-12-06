UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Killed, Shooter Dead At US Navy Base Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:36 PM

Two killed, shooter dead at US navy base attack

A shooter was killed on Friday after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida and killing at least two people, police and military officials said

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A shooter was killed on Friday after opening fire at a US naval base in Florida and killing at least two people, police and military officials said.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office said in a message on Twitter it could "confirm there is no longer an active shooter on NAS Pensacola. The shooter is confirmed dead." Naval Air Station Pensacola was put on lockdown, with the US Navy on Twitter reporting "one additional fatality." In a later tweet, it said "a second victim has been confirmed deceased.

" The Pensacola news Journal said two people suffered critical injuries and a third non-critical wounds.

"There's probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles" rushing through opposing traffic towards the base, Jeff Bergosh, a county commissioner who is a contractor at the facility, told the newspaper.

White House press secretary Judd Deere said President Donald Trump "has been briefed on the shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station... and is monitoring the situation."

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Twitter Vehicles Trump Traffic Pensacola Florida

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

1 hour ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

41 seconds ago

JCPOA Parties Remain United in Commitment to Deal ..

43 seconds ago

In-house change to remain a dream for opposition: ..

46 seconds ago

Pakhtunkhwa Assembly body holds meeting, discusses ..

47 seconds ago

President appreciates efforts of British Asian Tru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.