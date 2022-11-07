UrduPoint.com

Two More Eco-Activists Detained In Spain Over Act Of Vandalism At Prado Museum - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Two More Eco-Activists Detained in Spain Over Act of Vandalism at Prado Museum - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Spanish police detained two more women, a journalist and a student, for their alleged part in organizing an act of vandalism at the Prado museum in Madrid, the Europa Press news agency reported on Monday.

On November 5, two climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two paintings by Spanish artist Francisco Goya in the hall of the Prado museum in Madrid. The protesters also scrawled "+1,5°C" in black paint on the wall between the two paintings. They were later arrested for disturbing public order and causing damage. According to police sources, the detainees are Spanish citizens.

The involvement of the two women in the protest is indicated by data obtained from the museum's surveillance cameras, as well as the testimony of several witnesses, the agency said, citing local police.

Recently, protests called by climate activists in order to draw attention to the problem of climate change have become more frequent in Europe.

Earlier in the day, activists belonging to Greenpeace and the Extinction Rebellion movement blocked the departure of private planes from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

Another climate action took place at Schiphol Plaza, the shopping area of the airport, with demonstrators reportedly carrying signs that read "Restrict Aviation" and "More Trains."

On October 14, two young activists of the UK environmental movement Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup over a Vincent Van Gogh's painting, Sunflowers, at the National Gallery in London, demanding that the government halt new projects on oil and gas extraction.

On October 23, two activists of the German environmental community Letzte Generation threw mashed potatoes at Les Meules, a glass-covered painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet at Potsdam's Barberini museum.

On October 31, security guards thwarted an attempt by an eco-activist to glue her face to Vincent Van Gogh's Self-Portrait in Saint-Remy and pour soup over one of Paul Gauguin's artworks at the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.

The 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18. Activists are calling on governments to take active steps to combat global warming and comply with their obligations set in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

