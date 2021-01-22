Two People Dead, 1 More Missing After Rockslide at Coal Mine in Siberia - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Two people died and one more remain missing as a result of a rockslide that hit a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo Region, the Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"A burst of coal and a rockslide ... took place at a coal mine in the Leninsk-Kuznetsk District.

There were 44 people in the mine roadway when the incident took place, with 41 people having been evacuated and three people trapped. The bodies of two miners have been already found," the committee said in a statement adding that the search for the third miner is underway.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.