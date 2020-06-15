UrduPoint.com
Two Taliban Militants Dead After Premature Bomb Blast In Southern Afghanistan - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Two Taliban militants have been killed in a premature explosion of their bomb in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, a security source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the incident took place in the Shah Wali Kot district late on Sunday, when the two militants tried to plant the roadside bomb.

The mine exploded and killed both of them.

The Taliban have yet to comment on the incident.

Landmines are a part of warfare used by militants to target both security forces and civilians.

