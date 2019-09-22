UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Taliban Militants, One Policeman Killed In Clashes In Afghan Faryab Province- Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Two Taliban Militants, One Policeman Killed in Clashes in Afghan Faryab Province- Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) At least two Taliban militants and one police officer were killed in a clash in Afghan northern Faryab province, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the militants, dressed women's clothes, were plotting an attack on an election commission office in Qaisar district.

The clash started after the militants had been identified by police. One police officer and one more Taliban militant were injured.

The twice-delayed Afghan election is scheduled for September 28. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.

Related Topics

Election Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants Police Interior Ministry Election Commission Of Pakistan Threatened September Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

37 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

52 minutes ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

1 hour ago

Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre participates ..

1 hour ago

DCD awards licences to non-Muslim places of worshi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.