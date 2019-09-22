Two Taliban Militants, One Policeman Killed in Clashes in Afghan Faryab Province- Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) At least two Taliban militants and one police officer were killed in a clash in Afghan northern Faryab province, the country's Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the statement, the militants, dressed women's clothes, were plotting an attack on an election commission office in Qaisar district.

The clash started after the militants had been identified by police. One police officer and one more Taliban militant were injured.

The twice-delayed Afghan election is scheduled for September 28. The Taliban movement, which has been fighting the government for years, has threatened to disrupt the process.