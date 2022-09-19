Typhoon Nanmadol Kills 1, Injures 69 in Southern Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Typhoon Nanmadol in southern and southwestern Japan has killed one person and injured 69 others, media reported on Monday.

The police have found the body in a car flooded with water in Miyazaki prefecture, where 985 millimeters of precipitation, or double the monthly norm, has poured down since last Thursday, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan's southwestern Kyushu Island has been affected the most, and Yamaguchi prefecture on Honshu Island and prefectures on Shikoku Island also reported damage and people injured, according to the report.

The typhoon is expected to proceed over the western coast of Japan, to move eastward and pass from west to east over the northern areas of Honshu Island by Tuesday morning. The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 975 hectopascals, and the wind force is 98.5 feet per second, with gusts up to 45 feet.