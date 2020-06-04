(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has allowed its airports to resume transit air traffic after a two-month suspension due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the UAE government announced on Thursday.

"The UAE government announces the reopening of its airports for transit flights," the government wrote on Twitter, adding that it continued monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country. An exact date has not been provided.

Following these developments, the UAE flag carrier, Etihad Airways, stated that it would resume transit passenger flights to 20 international destinations starting on June 10.

"We're coming home. Regularly scheduled flights to 20 destinations will begin from 10 June, with seamless connectivity via Abu Dhabi," the company wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry confirmed 571 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total count of those infected to 36,359.

The tally of recoveries has reached 19,153 after a further 427 patients had been discharged, the ministry said. The death toll now stands at 270.