UAE Signs Contract With Russian Company For Production Of 3D Printers, Robots - Reports

June 10, 2023

UAE Signs Contract With Russian Company for Production of 3D Printers, Robots - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The UAE platform supporting national products, Sinaha Platform, has signed an agreement with Russian company Omega Future to build the first plant in Abu Dhabi for the production of 3D printers and educational robots, Emirates state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Kardous Muhammad bin Salem bin Kardous Al-Amiri, deputy head of Sinaha, and Yaroslav Aleinik, head of Omega Future, on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates forum last week, the report noted.

"The Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates support all conditions for the success of industrial projects and provide investors with the right environment to grow their businesses, 3D and robotics, will serve the industrial and commercial sectors," Al-Amiri was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Sinaha Platform is mainly interested in attracting investment and advanced technologies to strengthen the country's position as an advanced and competitive industrial center at the regional level, the report added.

