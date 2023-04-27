UAE-Sri Lanka Business Forum & Trade Fair to be held in October

The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Sri Lanka Business Forum and Trade Fair will be held in October this year in the UAE, the President's Media Division (PMD) said on Thursday in a press release

COLOMBO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Sri Lanka Business Forum and Trade Fair will be held in October this year in the UAE, the President's Media Division (PMD) said on Thursday in a press release.

The PMD said the trade fair will be held under the theme of "Strengthening economic relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE in the post-pandemic world." The primary objective of the exhibition is to explore new opportunities for Sri Lankan business entities in the economic contexts of the UAE, the Gulf, and the Middle East, and to strengthen business relationships between companies, the PMD said.

The PMD added that the event also aims to promote Sri Lankan exports and improve bilateral trade, investment, employment opportunities, tourism, and financial cooperation between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Sri Lanka has been trying to improve its commercial relationship with the Middle East to diversify its export markets.