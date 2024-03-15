UEFA Champions League Quarter-final And Semi-final Draw
Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, made on Friday:
Quarter-finals
Arsenal (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP)
- First legs to be played April 9/10, second legs April 16/17
Semi-finals
Atletico Madrid or Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona
Arsenal or Bayern Munich v Real Madrid or Manchester City
- First legs to be played April 30/May 1, second legs May 7/8
afp
