UK Allocates Record $1.96Bln Support Package to Cultural Organizations - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Government of the United Kingdom has announced a record 1.57 billion pound ($1.96 billion) support package for cultural, arts and heritage institutions to curb the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The money, which represents the biggest ever one-off investment in UK culture, will provide a lifeline to vital cultural and heritage organisations across the country hit hard by the pandemic. It will help them stay afloat while their doors are closed. Funding to restart paused projects will also help support employment, including freelancers working in these sectors," the government said in a press release on Sunday.

According to the press release, thousands of organizations, including museums, galleries, independent cinemas and theaters would have access to emergency loans and grants.

The support package also includes funding for England-based cultural organizations and heritage sites "to restart construction work paused" amid the global health crisis.