UK Ambassador To Visit Russia's Yekaterinburg To Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties - Embassy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

UK Ambassador to Visit Russia's Yekaterinburg to Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert will visit the city of Yekaterinburg on Tuesday to meet with her colleagues from the local UK consulate general, as well as to discuss strengthening business, cultural and scientific ties with regional partners, the embassy said.

"Today, Deborah Bronnert, the ambassador from Great Britain to Russia, will start her visit to Yekaterinburg. The visit, which was supposed to have taken place during the previous year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic," the embassy said on Telegram.

According to the embassy, the visit will include "a meeting with colleagues from the British Consulate General in Yekaterinburg" and "meetings with our partners to discuss a wide range of topics - from development of our ties in the areas of science and culture to business cooperation and discussion of global issues such as climate change.

Last week, Bronnert was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry for what the UK Embassy called a visit that was planned beforehand.

Prior to the visit, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office summoned Russian Ambassador Andrei Kelin over Russia's alleged "malign activity."

