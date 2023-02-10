UrduPoint.com

UK Ambulance Workers To Begin Fourth Day Of Strike In 5 Regions Of England

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 10:10 AM

UK Ambulance Workers to Begin Fourth Day of Strike in 5 Regions of England

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Ambulance workers registered in the UK's largest union Unison will begin a fourth day of the strike in five regions of England over pay raise amid surging inflation and growing costs of living in the country on Friday.

Thousands of ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West will join the protest action in order to force Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government to enter talks with unions and raise wages for their members.

Unison's strike is a follow up to recent protests of National Health Service's workers organized by other unions. Unison has over 1.3 million members across the UK working in such sectors as education, local government, the NHS, police service and energy.

