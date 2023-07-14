Open Menu

UK Authorities Invite Saudi Prince To London - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The UK authorities have invited Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London in an attempt to attract investments, and the visit could take place this fall, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Friday.

The report, citing anonymous sources, specified that the schedule is still being finalized, but the visit is expected to take place in October or November.

An anonymous official confirmed that the invitation had been extended to the prince, and that it was up to Saudi Arabia to decide on the timing of the visit.

"It's more up to them, given we need them more than they need us," the official said.

The newspaper noted that London was seeking to strengthen relations with Riyadh to attract investments from the oil-rich Gulf countries. Unlike other countries of the region, Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter, has not committed to investing in the United Kingdom, the report said.

The newspaper added that the Saudi crown prince's last visit took place in March 2018, seven months before the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

