UK Conservatives Have 42% Support Ahead of Snap Election - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a strong lead over Labour with the support of over 40 percent of the voters, a new poll showed ahead of the launch of the party's campaign.

The Conservatives have 42 percent support, while the Labour Party has 26 percent, according to a new Opinium/Observer poll, the results of which were published by The Guardian on Saturday.

The survey showed that 52 percent of the British voters expect the Conservatives to secure the most seats in parliament, while 22 percent believe that Johnson's party will be able to form a majority government.

Almost 40 percent think that Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid will do the best job at handling the British economy.

Liberal Democrats have 16 percent of the voters, according to the Opinium/Observer poll, while the Brexit party has only 9 percent support.

Earlier this week, the Tories ruled out a possible electoral pact with the Brexit Party, prompting the latter's leader Nigel Farage to warn that his political force would compete against the government in all possible Constituencies unless a "Leave" alliance was formed.

The UK parliament has agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12, after Brussels approved a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31.

Johnson is expected to launch his party's campaign on Wednesday.