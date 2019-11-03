UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Conservatives Have 42% Support Ahead Of Snap Election - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 07:20 AM

UK Conservatives Have 42% Support Ahead of Snap Election - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has a strong lead over Labour with the support of over 40 percent of the voters, a new poll showed ahead of the launch of the party's campaign.

The Conservatives have 42 percent support, while the Labour Party has 26 percent, according to a new Opinium/Observer poll, the results of which were published by The Guardian on Saturday.

The survey showed that 52 percent of the British voters expect the Conservatives to secure the most seats in parliament, while 22 percent believe that Johnson's party will be able to form a majority government.

Almost 40 percent think that Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid will do the best job at handling the British economy.

Liberal Democrats have 16 percent of the voters, according to the Opinium/Observer poll, while the Brexit party has only 9 percent support.

Earlier this week, the Tories ruled out a possible electoral pact with the Brexit Party, prompting the latter's leader Nigel Farage to warn that his political force would compete against the government in all possible Constituencies unless a "Leave" alliance was formed.

The UK parliament has agreed to hold a snap general election on December 12, after Brussels approved a Brexit extension until January 31, instead of the previous deadline of October 31.

Johnson is expected to launch his party's campaign on Wednesday.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Job Brussels Alliance Lead Brexit January October December Democrats All Government Best Election 2018 Labour

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends ceremony organised by Sheikh ..

5 hours ago

Flag Day true manifestation of national pride, dig ..

6 hours ago

Manufacturing contributes 12.1 percent to Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago

Rehber committee abides by its agreement: Shafqat ..

7 hours ago

Russia, SCO States Discuss Switch to Nat'l Currenc ..

7 hours ago

Maulana always protected corrupt politicians: Dr F ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.