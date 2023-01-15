UK Defense Ministry Rebuffs Reports of Apache Helicopter Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) The UK Defense Ministry has denied any plans to send Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine as reported by British media, Sky news correspondent Deborah Haynes said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Daily Mirror tabloid reported, citing an unnamed insider, that the United Kingdom would deliver up to four Apache attack helicopters to Kiev as part of a military assistance package that also includes Challenger 2 tanks.

"The Ministry of Defence (@DefenceHQ) says a @DailyMirror article claiming the UK will send Apache attack helicopters to Ukraine is incorrect," Haynes said on Twitter, adding that UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace would provide more details on Monday.

The tabloid has already taken down the article in question from its website.

Ukraine has flagged fears of an alleged anticipated Russian offensive in the spring, prompting its Western allies to commit to sending heavier weapons, including modern Western-made tanks not included in earlier official arms aid packages.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.