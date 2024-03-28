UK Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fell 5.4% In 2023: Data
Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2024 | 07:19 PM
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell by 5.4 percent in 2023, largely due to a reduction in the amount of gas used in power stations, according to official data published on Thursday
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) UK greenhouse gas emissions fell by 5.4 percent in 2023, largely due to a reduction in the amount of gas used in power stations, according to official data published on Thursday.
Net emissions of all greenhouse gases were estimated to have been 384.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2023, compared to 406.2 million tonnes in 2022, the government's provisional figures showed.
Carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 6.6 percent annually to 302.8 million tonnes, part of a 52.7-percent decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions since 1990.
Gas use for electricity generation fell 21.1 percent in 2023, "primarily due to higher electricity imports from France, as well as UK electricity demand continuing to decline", said the report.
The reduced demand is mainly due to "greater efficiency resulting from improvements in technology and a decline in the relative importance of energy-intensive industries", it added.
High energy prices are also likely to have been a factor, with less fuel being used to heat buildings and by industry, said the report.
Nuclear and renewables accounted for 56.7 percent of fuel used for electricity generation in 2023, up from 22.2 percent in 1990.
Domestic transport remained the largest source of UK emissions, accounting for 29.1 percent in 2023, almost all of which are from carbon dioxide, the main source being the use of petrol and diesel in road vehicles.
However, the sector's emissions decreased by 1.4 percent in 2023, the first fall since 2020 when travel was heavily restricted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Germany in January reported a 9.8 percent fall in carbon dioxide emissions in 2023 due to the sharp decline in coal consumption and crisis in its industrial sector.
And France last week said its domestic greenhouse gas emissions had fallen by 4.8 percent over the same period.
Recent Stories
President calls for further strengthening of Pakistan-UK trade, economic ties
President for better marketing, projection of gemstone industry of Pakistan
26% increase on tobacco tax can reduce PKR 300bn in health cost
China keen to launch uplift projects for Gwadar’s local population: Senator
Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist attack to justice soon: Lin Jian
Financial crisis at UK's biggest water supplier worsens
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women
Poland raids Russian spy network: security services
Commissioner directs officials to prepare for Shaheed Zaulfiqar Ali Bhutto's ann ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.42 billion
European stock markets head into Easter break with slight gains
Over Rs 64 billion disbursed among deserving, needy under Benazir Kafaalat schem ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan to bring perpetrator of Dasu terrorist attack to justice soon: Lin Jian8 minutes ago
-
Financial crisis at UK's biggest water supplier worsens8 minutes ago
-
French parliament backs bill against hair discrimination affecting black women7 minutes ago
-
Poland raids Russian spy network: security services7 minutes ago
-
Haiti situation 'cataclysmic': UN1 hour ago
-
Profits fall for China's top chipmaker as sanctions bite1 hour ago
-
Portugal awaits new government after hung polls1 hour ago
-
China willing to work with Pakistan to enhance capability of tackling security challenges: Col Wu Qi ..2 hours ago
-
Haiti situation 'cataclysmic': UN2 hours ago
-
Detectives return to French village to solve missing toddler mystery2 hours ago
-
Japan Moon probe survives second lunar night: space agency2 hours ago
-
Battles, bombardment in Gaza as US says Israel talks back on37 minutes ago