UK Mulls Acquiring High-Altitude 'Spy' Balloons to Conduct Reconnaissance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United Kingdom considers acquiring several so-called high-altitude spy balloons in close cooperation with the United States, The Times reported.

Last year, UK officials signed a contract with a US company worth 100 million Pounds ($120 million) to develop "unmanned stratospheric aircraft," with balloons able to fly at an altitude of 15 to 24 kilometers (9-15 miles) and, thus, carry out reconnaissance with the lower risk of turbulence.

The UK government confirmed its interest to buy balloon systems after US Sierra Nevada Corporation conducted their successful tests last fall, according to the newspaper.

London may also mull purchasing drones along with a "fleet" of balloons, The Times added.

The issue of surveillance balloons was under the media spotlight in February when the US military shot down four unidentified aircraft in its airspace, including what it claimed to be a Chinese surveillance balloon, despite Beijing's insistence that it was a civilian aircraft carrying out science research.