UK Parliament To Continue Debates On Brexit Deal On Monday - House Of Commons Leader

Sat 19th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

UK Parliament to Continue Debates on Brexit Deal on Monday - House of Commons Leader

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The UK parliament will continue the debates on the plan of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to withdraw the country from the European Union on Monday, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Saturday.

In a crucial Saturday vote, the parliament passed the so-called Letwin Amendment to the Brexit plan proposed by Johnson, which stipulates that the Brexit be withheld until the legislation to enact it is passed into an actual law. The vote results automatically trigger the Benn Act, passed by the parliament last month, which requires the government to request a delay to Brexit if the lawmakers do not approve the plan by October 19.

Johnson responded by saying that he would not request for the Brexit delay and reaffirmed commitment to get Brexit done on October 31, as scheduled.

"In the light of today's decision I would like to inform the House that Monday's business will now be a debate on a motion relating to Section 13 (1B) of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018," Rees-Mogg said.

The Section 13 (1B) of the European Union Withdrawal Act 2018 says that the withdrawal agreement may be ratified only if the deal as well as the future UK-EU relationship framework had been "approved by a resolution of the House of Commons on a motion moved by a Minister of the Crown."

