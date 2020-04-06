UrduPoint.com
UK PM 'still In Charge' While In Hospital With Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 12:42 PM

UK PM 'still in charge' while in hospital with coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital after being admitted for tests 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, but the government said Monday he remained in charge

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent the night in hospital after being admitted for tests 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus, but the government said Monday he remained in charge.

"Obviously today he's in hospital having the tests, but he will continue to be kept informed as to what's happening and to be in charge of the government," his cabinet colleague Robert Jenrick, the housing minister, told BBC television.

