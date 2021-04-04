UK Prime Minister Expected to Announce 'Vaccine Passport' Trials on Monday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce "vaccine passport" trials on Monday following the easing of current lockdown measures, local media reported.

According to the Sky news broadcaster, the government is believed to be conducting before-and-after testing at nine entertainment venues ” which will include Wembley stadium ” that are expected to host the pilot projects, starting in the middle of April.

Johnson is also said to be preparing to allow holiday travel abroad by introducing a "traffic light" system where travel destinations will be split into "green light", "amber light" and "red light" zones. The categories will be afforded based on each country's vaccination progress and COVID-19 infection rates.

The Wembley stadium trials will be the FA Cup semi-final and the finale from April 18 - May 15. The trial will likely involve football fans holding vaccine passports.

"We have made huge strides over the past few months with our vaccine programme and everyone in the country has made huge sacrifices to get us to this stage in our recovery from COVID-19," Johnson said as quoted by Sky News.

The "COVID-status certification" system, as the government calls it, is expected to involve vaccination, a recent negative test or natural COVID-19 immunity on the basis of a positive test taken in the span of six months.

Businesses including pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops that are due to open on April 12 will not be required to introduce certification.