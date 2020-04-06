UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Will Undergo Lung Ventilation as His COVID19 Symptoms Persist - Source

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will get artificial lung ventilation, a source close to the UK healthcare authorities told Sputnik.

Johnson was urgently hospitalized, he will undergo artificial lung ventilation, the source said late on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Johnson's Downing Street office said that the prime minister had been admitted to hospital as a precautionary step because he was exhibiting a high fever and a persistent cough.

On March 27, Johnson and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock both announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Johnson said in a video message that he was remaining in self-isolation, as he was still showing symptoms of the disease.

The prime minister said that he was continuing to carry out his duties and was communicating with other government ministers while in self-isolation to take measures to curb the spread of the disease.

