UK raises minimum hourly wage to 9.50 pounds

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The minimum wage in Britain will rise from 8.91 to 9.50 Pounds per hour next year, the Treasury announced on Monday.

The hike "means a full-time worker on the National Living Wage will see a pay rise of more than 1,000 pounds a year," said a Treasury statement, using the official term for the minimum wage in Britain.