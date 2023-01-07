UK Security Services Find Chinese Tracking Device in Government Car

UK security services have found an alleged Chinese spying device in a car used by cabinet members and high-ranking diplomats, British media reported citing sources in the intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) UK security services have found an alleged Chinese spying device in a car used by cabinet members and high-ranking diplomats, British media reported citing sources in the intelligence.

A SIM card capable of transmitting geolocation data was installed inside a sealed part imported from China, a source in the UK intelligence service told The I newspaper.

"It (the spying SIM card) gives the ability to survey government over a period of months and years, constantly filing movements, constantly building up a rich picture of activity. You can do it slowly and methodically over a very, very long time. That's the vulnerability," the source told the daily.

According to the media, this finding causes serious national security concerns amid senior politicians' statements about systematic threat allegedly posed by the Chinese intelligence service.

UK intelligence officers believe that this discovery demonstrates China's intention to establish large-scale eavesdropping in the Western countries, and not just to monitor movement of ministers.

A former high-ranking security service officer told the media that intelligence agencies of other powers can now exploit the vulnerability using Chinese technologies.�

"Can the Chinese track our politicians if they want to? Yes. Can the Russians track our politicians if they want to? Yes. Can they listen to what they're up to in the cars? If they're tracking them, and they want to do that, of course they can," the source said.

The newspaper also reported, citing other sources, that installing tracking devices into government vehicles had become possible due to the fact that Chinese firms had been integrated into global supply chains including those of major car manufacturers.�

According to the media, such automobile giants as BMW, Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover have entered into partnership with the state-owned telecommunications company China Unicom to install 5G systems onto their cars. In September 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission added China Unicom to a list of companies considered national security threats.