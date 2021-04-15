UK Summons Russian Ambassador Over 'malign Activity'
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:09 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Britain on Thursday said it had summoned the Russian ambassador to express what it said was the country's "deep concern at a pattern of malign activity".
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said that included "cyber intrusions, interference in democratic processes, and the build-up of military forces near the Ukrainian border and in illegally annexed Crimea".