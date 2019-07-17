UK to Allocate $124,000 to Set Up Separate Court to Probe MH17 Crash - Foreign Secretary

The United Kingdom will allocate 100,000 pounds (about $124,000) to set up a special court in the Netherlands that would dedicated to dealing with the crash of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday

"I support the efforts of the Joint Investigation Team [JIT] and the Dutch authorities to deliver justice for those who died. This is why we are making a financial contribution of 100,000 to the establishment of the specialist criminal court in the Hague to help ensure that the families and friends of the victims receive answers, and that those responsible are held to account for this appalling crime," Hunt said in a statement on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in Ukraine's easternmost region of Donbas. All 298 people on board, most of whom were Dutch and Malaysian, but 10 of whom were from the United Kingdom, died. Kiev accused local militias of downing the aircraft, while the militias, in turn, said that they had no weapons capable of downing such a plane.

The interim conclusions presented by the JIT, which does not include Russia, suggested that the plane had been downed by a Russian-made Buk missile originating with a military brigade stationed in the Russian city of Kursk.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, has said that all Russian missiles of this type were decommissioned in 2011. According to Russian Deputy Prosecutor General Nikolay Vinnichenko, Russia sent to the JIT data showing that the missile that hit the Boeing was a Ukrainian one, but this information was not taken into account.

Nevertheless, in June of this year, the JIT said that it had decided to bring charges against four suspects allegedly linked to the crash three Russians and a Ukrainian.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the JIT allegations of Russia's links to the crash are groundless and regrettable, adding that the investigation is biased and one-sided. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed out that Moscow was not allowed to participate in the investigation and would only recognize the results of the probe if given full access to it.