UrduPoint.com

UK To Amend Northern Ireland Protocol - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 08:57 PM

UK to Amend Northern Ireland Protocol - Foreign Ministry

London will amend the post-Brexit trade arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) London will amend the post-Brexit trade arrangements known as the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Protocol has long been a stumbling block in the relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Earlier in May, London warned the EU that if the bloc did not show the required flexibility to resolve the situation around the Protocol, then the UK government "would have no choice but to act."

"I am announcing our intention to introduce legislation in the coming weeks to make changes in the protocol," Truss told the UK parliament.

At the same time, she added that the UK government still hopes to reach an agreement with the EU through negotiations. In particular, the UK foreign secretary invited European Commission Vice-President for Interinstitutional Relations Maros Sefcovic to London to discuss the issue.

"However, to respond to the very grave and serious situation in Northern Ireland we are clear that there is a necessity to act to ensure the institutions can be restored as soon as possible," Truss said.

The announcement is expected to increase the likelihood of a trade war with the EU amid a political crisis in Northern Ireland, though UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dismissed such a possibility.

"What that actually involves is getting rid of some relatively minor barriers to trade. I think there are good, common sense, pragmatic solutions. We need to work with our EU friends to achieve that," Johnson told the Sky news broadcaster.

As part of the Brexit agreement that went into force in January 2021, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but under the Protocol all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the British territories must be checked upon arrival to ensure their compatibility with EU sanitary regulations.

The UK government has argued that the Protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to goods moving between the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland and irritates unionists, who believe their place within the country could be affected, thus threatening the so-called Good Friday Agreement that in 1998 put an end to 30 years of armed conflict between the two.

In May, the situation around the Protocol worsened, as the nationalist party Sinn Fein won the majority of seats in the Northern Ireland legislature for the first time in history.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union London Same Ireland United Kingdom Brexit January May Border All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to ..

Assange's Defense Files Representation to Patel to Block His Extradition - Wife

1 minute ago
 Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

Cotton sowing target surpasses in district Vehari

1 minute ago
 US Actively Attracting IS Members as Mercenaries t ..

US Actively Attracting IS Members as Mercenaries to Fight in Ukraine - Russia's ..

1 minute ago
 NHMP, KPEZDMC organize workshop on road safety

NHMP, KPEZDMC organize workshop on road safety

1 minute ago
 US Had 11 'Near Misses' With Unidentified Aerial P ..

US Had 11 'Near Misses' With Unidentified Aerial Phenomena - Naval Intelligence ..

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Police Arrest Over 660 People for Parti ..

Sri Lankan Police Arrest Over 660 People for Participation in Riots - Reports

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.