UK Warship Makes Rare Transit Through Taiwan Strait

2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:49 PM

Taipei, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Royal Navy said a British warship was sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, a move that marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel.

"After a busy period working with partners and allies in the East China Sea, we are now en route through the Taiwan Strait to visit Vietnam and the Vietnam People's Navy," read a tweet from the official account for HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group.

