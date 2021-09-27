UK warship makes rare transit through Taiwan Strait

The Royal Navy said a British warship was sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, a move that marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel

Taipei, Sept 27 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Royal Navy said a British warship was sailing through the Taiwan Strait on Monday, a move that marks a rare voyage by a non-US military vessel.

"After a busy period working with partners and allies in the East China Sea, we are now en route through the Taiwan Strait to visit Vietnam and the Vietnam People's Navy," read a tweet from the official account for HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group.