UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Has High Potential For Supplying Hydrogen To EU - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:29 PM

Ukraine Has High Potential for Supplying Hydrogen to EU - Prime Minister

Ukraine has a high potential for the supply of hydrogen to the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Ukraine has a high potential for the supply of hydrogen to the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

In July, the EU named Ukraine one of its priority partners in the EU Hydrogen Strategy that would develop the production of clean renewable hydrogen as the main source of energy. Ukraine's ministry of energy announced that it was considering the possibility of building a hydrogen production plant in the country to export it to the EU.

"Our country has the potential for the production of clean energy and was identified as one of the potential partners of the EU regarding production and supply in the EU's Hydrogen Strategy.

Therefore, we are committed to the development of hydrogen technologies and the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem. This is one of the most important fields in negotiations with the European Commission," Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, the EU listed Ukraine among the six potential hydrogen provider countries.

In July, the European Commission announced its Hydrogen Strategy, which calls for the development of clean renewable hydrogen production, as the EU set a goal for the transition to a climate-neutral economy by gradual reducing consumption of hydrocarbons between 2020 and 2050, replacing them with clean renewable energy sources, including pure hydrogen, as well as solar and wind energy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine European Union July 2020

Recent Stories

Kazakhstan announces new political reforms support ..

8 seconds ago

IATA Expresses Support for EU-Wide Vaccine Passpor ..

21 seconds ago

DPC promotes 9 ASIs, 34 HCs of Shaheed Benazirabad ..

24 seconds ago

PDM badly exposed before people: Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate removal of encroachment f ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Embassy Says Migration Issue in Guatemala ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.