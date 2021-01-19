Ukraine Has High Potential for Supplying Hydrogen to EU - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Ukraine has a high potential for the supply of hydrogen to the European Union, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.

In July, the EU named Ukraine one of its priority partners in the EU Hydrogen Strategy that would develop the production of clean renewable hydrogen as the main source of energy. Ukraine's ministry of energy announced that it was considering the possibility of building a hydrogen production plant in the country to export it to the EU.

"Our country has the potential for the production of clean energy and was identified as one of the potential partners of the EU regarding production and supply in the EU's Hydrogen Strategy.

Therefore, we are committed to the development of hydrogen technologies and the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem. This is one of the most important fields in negotiations with the European Commission," Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, the EU listed Ukraine among the six potential hydrogen provider countries.

In July, the European Commission announced its Hydrogen Strategy, which calls for the development of clean renewable hydrogen production, as the EU set a goal for the transition to a climate-neutral economy by gradual reducing consumption of hydrocarbons between 2020 and 2050, replacing them with clean renewable energy sources, including pure hydrogen, as well as solar and wind energy.