Ukraine May Submit Report on Cluster Munitions Use to US This Week - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Ukraine may submit a report on the use of cluster munitions to the United States this week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"We'll report about the consequences of this using (cluster munitions) so I think that next week I would have first report and I will share with my partners in Pentagon this report. I hope that they will be more efficient than normal ammunition," Reznikov said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

The minister added that he was waiting for the report, which he would then pass on to the Pentagon "probably Monday or Tuesday.

On July 7, the Biden administration unveiled a new military aid package for Ukraine that included cluster munitions. The move was widely criticized by human rights activists and opposed by some US lawmakers.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which has been ratified by 123 countries. The United States, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel and South Korea have not signed the convention.