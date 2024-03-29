Ukraine Says Downed 84 Of 99 Russian Missiles, Drones Launched Overnight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Kyiv said Friday that Russian forces had fired 99 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight in a barrage that damaged at three power stations.
Russia has stepped up its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure in particular in response to an uptick in fatal Ukrainian assaults on Russian border regions.
The Ukrainian interior ministry said the Russian assault had targeted 10 regions of the country, damaging power stations and private homes, and wounding several people.
"Eighty four air targets were destroyed: 58 shaheds and 26 missiles," the air force said in a statement, referring to Iranian-designed attack drones routinely deployed by Russian forces.
One of the country's main energy providers, DTEK, said three of its thermal power stations had been attacked in the barrage, leaving facilities "severely damaged," without elaborating.
"After the attack, the power engineers promptly started to deal with the consequences," the company said in a statement online, adding that one employee was wounded in the attack.
